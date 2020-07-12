1/1
CURRIE, Frank J. 60, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020. Frank was a dedicated father, passionate Eagles fan, and avid wearer of ugly shirts. He was born to the late Frank Currie, Sr. and Rosemary Currie on March 13, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is survived by Sheila Currie, his wife; Kathryn and Jonathan Currie, his children; Lucille Spino, his aunt and Godmother; Therese C. Gamble, his sister; and four nephews. Frank J. Currie graduated from LaSalle High School in 1977 before attending Furman University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in 1981. He then went on to the University of Miami where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate Degree in 1985 and was admitted to the Florida Bar on October 17, 1985. He aggressively represented and defended the injured for almost 30 years, oftentimes sacrificing parts of his fee to give his clients a fair settlement. When he wasn't in the courtroom, you could usually find Frank at Tropicana Field. A season ticket holder for many years, Frank and his son, Jonathan, would attend almost every Tampa Bay Rays home game together. In addition to watching games at the Trop, they made trips to see the Rays play in 14 other ballparks across the country and took frequent drives around Florida to watch spring training. Together they collected an impressive collection of baseballs signed by athletes and celebrities. Aside from baseball, Frank was a fan of auto racing, cycling, football, and golf, among other sports. Frank prided himself on being well-informed. Whether he was preparing for a deposition, reading the news, or going to a sporting event, Frank would always be taking notes, reading articles, and educating himself on the subject matter. Although he would never admit it, he got a lot of joy out of proving people wrong. In addition, one of his guiding principles was that if you wanted something done, it would be faster and easier to do it yourself. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten. www.tributes.com/frank_currie

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
