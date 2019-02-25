Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank DeMARIA. View Sign





86, of Seffner, FL, and formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY. He worked for 30 years in the manufactured homes business. Frank enjoyed performing in musicals where he was the leading performer in upstate New York and in Virginia. Frank passed a singing audition and was guest singer on live TV in upstate New York. He was an avid bowler and at age 71 Frank bowled his first 300 game. At age 72 he bowled his second 300 game. He will be missed by many of his bowling buddies. He will be reunited with his wife of 36 years, Aline, who passed away February 14, 2018. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Martha DeMaria; his brother, Joseph DeMaria; and sister, Lucille Sabino. Survivors include his brother, Carl DeMaria; sister, Jackie Vollrath; stepdaughter, Johanna (Scott); grandchildren, Shelby, Briana, Halieigh, Tiffany; and his many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at:



