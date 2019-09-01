DISHAROON, Frank passed away peacefully August 27, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born October 8, 1946 in Ancon, Panama. He enjoyed life on both the Atlantic and Pacific sides of the Isthmus of Panama, where he was affectionately known as "Big Dish." He attended U.S. Government schools in the former Panama Canal Zone. He enjoyed playing football at Cristobal Junior High School, Balboa High School and the Athletic Club, while also enjoying a membership in the Lettermen's Club. He was also an Army R.O.T.C. cadet at Balboa High School. His favorite pastime was his enjoyment of movies. He once had amassed a collection of well over 3,000 soundtracks and hundreds of videos. Before graduating from University of South Florida in 1969 with a B.A. Degree in History, he won first place for the best personal library of history books. Frank served honorably in the United States Army and retired from the Pinellas County School system after 25 years of service. He was predeceased by his father, Paul and his mother, Olga. He is survived by his brother, John (wife, Lori). Memorial Service will be held at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33713, September 6, 2019 at 10 am. Sorensen Funeral Home

