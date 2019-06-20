FITZHENRY, Frank
80, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born February 10, 1939 in Pittsburg, PA to parents, Myles and Helen Fitzhenry. Frank was an avid sailor, a charter member of the Safety Harbor Boat Club, and served as their first commodore. He also utilized his boat to volunteer with the United States Coast Guard. Frank was involved with several charitable organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maureen McGrew; brother, Myles E. Fitzhenry; and daughter-in-law, Kristie Fitzhenry. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia Fitzhenry; daughter, Heather O'Brian; son, Ryan Fitzhenry; and five grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric, and Jack O'Brian, Brittany Jones, and Katie Fitzhenry. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Service is Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am at Porter Loring Mortuary North Chapel.
Interment with military honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019