Frank Hakler

HAKLER, Frank J. 80, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born August 10, 1939 and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida from Allentown, PA. Frank proudly served as active duty and then in the U.S. Naval Reserves aboard the USS Charles H. Roan. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the AMVETS, was a past President of the St. Petersburg Eagles, and a past Commander of AMVETS Post 8 in St. Petersburg. Frank is remembered as the hard-working but fun loving person that he was. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is predeceas-ed by his son, Scott (Sog) Hakler, and he is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Donnajeanne Hakler; his daughter, Lisa Bordner; his stepson, Brian Humphrey; and four loving grandchildren. He will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. InternationalCremation.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
