HAYES, Frank E. of St Petersburg passed Friday November 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital. He was a Marine Veteran and a member of Friendship MB Church. He is survived by his loving family, spouse, Aundria Hayes; one daughter, Kim McDonald (Cornelius); one brother, Ernest Lamont Williams; one sister, Jackie Williams; one granddaughter, Grace McDonald; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 20, 2020, 5-6 pm at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service Saturday November 21, 2020, 11 am at Friendship MB Church, 3300 31st St. So. "A McRae Service"
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.