1/1
Frank HAYES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYES, Frank E. of St Petersburg passed Friday November 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital. He was a Marine Veteran and a member of Friendship MB Church. He is survived by his loving family, spouse, Aundria Hayes; one daughter, Kim McDonald (Cornelius); one brother, Ernest Lamont Williams; one sister, Jackie Williams; one granddaughter, Grace McDonald; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 20, 2020, 5-6 pm at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service Saturday November 21, 2020, 11 am at Friendship MB Church, 3300 31st St. So. "A McRae Service"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
McRae Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Friendship MB Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved