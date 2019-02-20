HEGEDUS, Frank III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank HEGEDUS.
70, of Lutz, died Feb. 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn; three children, 10 grandchildren and one sister. Services will be held at Revolutionary Life Church, Feb. 23, 2019, 18310 US Highway 41, Lutz. The viewing will start at 12 pm, services at 1 pm. He will be laid to rest at the Lutz Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019