GAEHRING, Frank Henry
90, passed away July 11, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Frank was born in Hamburg, Germany to the late Friedrich Heinrich and Guadalupe Dufour. He was a survivor of the firebombing of Hamburg, Germany in 1943. He was a supervisor for Grand Union Supermarkets for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years; his parents; four brothers; and two sisters. Frank is survived by his son, Frank Gaehring Jr. Arrangements entrusted to
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019