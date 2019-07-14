Frank Henry Gaehring

GAEHRING, Frank Henry

90, passed away July 11, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Frank was born in Hamburg, Germany to the late Friedrich Heinrich and Guadalupe Dufour. He was a survivor of the firebombing of Hamburg, Germany in 1943. He was a supervisor for Grand Union Supermarkets for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years; his parents; four brothers; and two sisters. Frank is survived by his son, Frank Gaehring Jr. Arrangements entrusted to

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
