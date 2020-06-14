Frank HESSE
1928 - 2020
HESSE, Frank Julius 92, passed away June 9, 2020 of natural causes. He was born to Frank Benjamin and Mary Hanna Hesse, May 28, 1928 in Queens, New York. He married Georgetta Earl who gave him three sons, Frank Chester, Michael Preston, and Robert Howard Hesse. Frank was prede-ceased by Georgetta after 52 years of marriage. He remarried at 80 to Virginia Victoria Jenkins. They lived in Brooksville and are faithfully loved forever. Frank was survived by his sons, Frank and Michael; his stepchildren Diana, Linda, and Robert; his 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Frank was a newspaper photographer, Fire Chief for three cities. He was a business owner of Exotic Car Repair Shops and Traditional Ceramic Studios. He enjoyed RV-ing, boating, fishing, scuba diving, square dancing, racing cars, and taking his family on picnics and adventures. His final resting place will be Grace Memorial Gardens in Hudson, Florida. Funeral Services will be held Monday 2:30 pm at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. He was an exceptionally loved man.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278635471
