HEYLEK, Frank A. of Wildwood, FL passed peacefully on May 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Frank was born in Chicago, IL and lived there until his retirement to Florida. Florida was a great place to retire, as Frank was an avid golfer. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 28 years; his five children; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



