FERNANDEZ, Frank J.
86, of Tampa, FL entered into Heaven on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his wives, Jessie and Jean Mary; daughter, Audrey Charles; survived by his children, Frank Jr. of Tampa, Barry (Kandi) Fernandez of Thonotosassa, Mary (Scott) Doyle of Stuart, Rev. Tom (Sandy) Vann of Rentz, GA; son-in-law, Raymond Charles Sr.; 16 grandchildren, Raymond Charles Jr., Gregory Charles, Brad (Catalina) Fernandez, Brian Fernandez, Brett (Rita) Fernandez, Kellee (Nick) Wilkerson, Jessica (Joe) Weaver, Madison Fernandez, Silas Doyle, Jonathan (April) Doyle, Matthew (Sara) Vann, Melissa (Joseph) Morales, Stephen (Brandy) Vann, and Jennifer Vann; 22 great-grandchildren, Arianna, Mallie, Nathan, Nathaniel, Basil, Amelia, Eli, Thomas, Logan, Kaden, Averie, Jerry, Jaxon, Jaden, Jordynn, Amaya, Kate, Justin, Britney, Joseph, Micah and Layla; brother Joseph Fernandez; numerous nieces and nephews. A veteran of the Korean War, Frank served in both the Army and the Air Force, retiring from the Air Force after twenty and a half years of service. A thank you goes out to the doctors and nurses at Solaris HealthCare, Plant City for all of their compassion, patience, and care of our father throughout his stay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the children and youth ministry at Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Rd., Tampa, FL 33637 with "Next Generation" in the memo. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 am, with a family gathering after at Barry Fernandez's home.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019
