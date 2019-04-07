Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank James Swiderski. View Sign

SWIDERSKI, Frank James



Sr. 74, formerly of Manhattan New York, and currently of Tampa, who loved life, his family, friends and children, passed away March 30, 2019. A Homicide Detective for nearly 21 years with the NYPD, he was enjoying retired life watching his black and white movies, listening to classic music, watching baseball games, cooking, and was always there supporting his family. Frank is survived by his children, Kim Kolhbach of Windsor NY, Doreen Swiderski of Binghamton NY, and Frank James Swiderski Jr., Daniele Swiderski, Michele Abreu, and their mother Deborah Kozlowski of Tampa Florida; his grandchildren, Michele Swiderski, Joseph Rojas, Teresa Rojas, Ashley Rojas, Michael Swiderski, Christina Spencer, Denise Kohlbach, David Kohlbach Jr., Nicole Carling, and Julia Abreu; and his great-grandchildren, Damien, Donovan, Cameron, Romeo, and Lyla; his sister, Margaret Baggs and his two brothers, Edward Gary Swiderski and Joseph Swiderski. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Godoy-Swiderski; his parents, Edward Francis Swiderski and Anna Katherine Swiderski; his sister, Rose Anne Swiderski, and brother, Walter Swiderski. Celebrations of life will be held in Tampa, Florida April 14, 2019 and Windsor, New York May 11, 2019.



Brandon Cremation & Funeral



www.brandonfunerals.com

621 North Parsons Avenue

Brandon , FL 33510

