Frank Jones Obituary
JONES, Frank "Rick" passed away at the age of 97 on October 13, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 24, 1921. Frank is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Pat. He is survived by his daughter, Patti (Phil); brother, Bob (Janet); granddaughter, Katie (Matt); two great-grandsons, Owen and Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is planned for Friday October 18 from 4-8 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday October 19 at 1 pm at Light of Christ Catholic Church, at 2176 Marilyn Street in Clearwater. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019
