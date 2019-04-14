BUGGICA, Frank Joseph "Frankie" 68,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Joseph "Frankie" BUGGICA.
passed away March 31, 2019. He is survived by his devoted mother, Laura Buggica; brother, Peter (Frances); also by many cousins, friends, and neighbors that loved him dearly. Frankie loved people, all animals, the TB Rays, Miami Dolphins, game shows and Elvis. Frankie will be missed. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 16, at 10 am at Garden of Memories, memorial to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019