Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Send Flowers Obituary

KIMBRO, Frank R. 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home in Sun City Center, Florida. Frank was born in Caswell County, North Carolina. He grew up on a farm in Cedar Grove, North Carolina and graduated from Aycock High School in Orange County, North Carolina. After graduation from high school, Frank joined the U.S. Army, serving two years active duty in Germany and another eight years in the Reserves. He then attended college at High Point University, where he earned a Business Administration degree. He later earned a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Tampa, while working full-time. Frank's career was in the savings and loan industry, beginning in North Carolina, continuing with Tampa Federal, where he served as Managing Officer, and concluding with the Resolution Trust Corporation. Frank was an active member of First Baptist Church in Plant City, where he served as a deacon; more recently he was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center. He was a volunteer tax preparer for a number of years, and he was also a volunteer for Senior Services and the Plant City Strawberry Festival. Frank was a man of great faith and a true gentleman, kind, gentle, ethical, and beloved by all who knew him. He was a dedicated family man, married to Janice for 62 years and always there for his children and grandchildren with wise counsel and a wonderful sense of humor. Frank enjoyed life in general and had a lifelong passion for golf, in particular; one of his many fond memories was attending the Masters Tournament with his son and grandson. Frank is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Lisa Kimbro of Philadelphia (Ray Lynch); son, Brad Kimbro of Tampa; and his grandchildren, Sarah Kimbro of Santa Monica, Nicholas Kimbro of Orlando, and David Niedzwicki of Philadelphia. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center,

KIMBRO, Frank R. 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home in Sun City Center, Florida. Frank was born in Caswell County, North Carolina. He grew up on a farm in Cedar Grove, North Carolina and graduated from Aycock High School in Orange County, North Carolina. After graduation from high school, Frank joined the U.S. Army, serving two years active duty in Germany and another eight years in the Reserves. He then attended college at High Point University, where he earned a Business Administration degree. He later earned a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Tampa, while working full-time. Frank's career was in the savings and loan industry, beginning in North Carolina, continuing with Tampa Federal, where he served as Managing Officer, and concluding with the Resolution Trust Corporation. Frank was an active member of First Baptist Church in Plant City, where he served as a deacon; more recently he was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center. He was a volunteer tax preparer for a number of years, and he was also a volunteer for Senior Services and the Plant City Strawberry Festival. Frank was a man of great faith and a true gentleman, kind, gentle, ethical, and beloved by all who knew him. He was a dedicated family man, married to Janice for 62 years and always there for his children and grandchildren with wise counsel and a wonderful sense of humor. Frank enjoyed life in general and had a lifelong passion for golf, in particular; one of his many fond memories was attending the Masters Tournament with his son and grandson. Frank is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Lisa Kimbro of Philadelphia (Ray Lynch); son, Brad Kimbro of Tampa; and his grandchildren, Sarah Kimbro of Santa Monica, Nicholas Kimbro of Orlando, and David Niedzwicki of Philadelphia. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center, moffitt.org and/or LifePath Hospice, chaptershealth.org . Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close