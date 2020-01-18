Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank KLINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KLINE, Frank Leslie Jr. 90, of Valrico, Florida entered into rest January 17, 2019. Frank was born February 9, 1928, grew up and attended schools in Newburgh, NY. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force February 1946 and was honorable discharged in 1968 after 22 1/2 years of service as a Master Sargent. He was stationed in Germany, Bermuda, Taiwan during the Vietnam War and all across the United States before retiring in Tampa, Florida. After his military service, Frank worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Tampa and retired in 1989 after 21 years. Frank will be remembered for his ever-present smile, kindness, and love of family. Frank was prede-ceased by his son, Frank L. Kline III; his loving wife of 62 years, Julia Cea Kline; parents, Frank L. Kline and Arneita Kline; his two siblings, sister, Jean Small, brothe, William Kline. Survivors include his sister, Mary Arneita Harris of Newburgh, NY; his son, John Kline; daughters, Sharon Fox and Susan McRae; grandchildren, Derek Fox, Mackenzie Fox, Kele McRae, Mallory McRae, and Lisa McRae; brothers-in-law, Maurice Cea and Anthony Cea; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cea and Ann Boat.

KLINE, Frank Leslie Jr. 90, of Valrico, Florida entered into rest January 17, 2019. Frank was born February 9, 1928, grew up and attended schools in Newburgh, NY. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force February 1946 and was honorable discharged in 1968 after 22 1/2 years of service as a Master Sargent. He was stationed in Germany, Bermuda, Taiwan during the Vietnam War and all across the United States before retiring in Tampa, Florida. After his military service, Frank worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Tampa and retired in 1989 after 21 years. Frank will be remembered for his ever-present smile, kindness, and love of family. Frank was prede-ceased by his son, Frank L. Kline III; his loving wife of 62 years, Julia Cea Kline; parents, Frank L. Kline and Arneita Kline; his two siblings, sister, Jean Small, brothe, William Kline. Survivors include his sister, Mary Arneita Harris of Newburgh, NY; his son, John Kline; daughters, Sharon Fox and Susan McRae; grandchildren, Derek Fox, Mackenzie Fox, Kele McRae, Mallory McRae, and Lisa McRae; brothers-in-law, Maurice Cea and Anthony Cea; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cea and Ann Boat. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close