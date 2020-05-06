Frank LEE
LEE, Frank 92, died May 1, 2020, at home in Plant City, FL. He was born January 2, 1928 to Tom Lee and Bessie Woodle. He went into the U.S. Air Force and served during WWII. He loved fishing and camping. He was hard working and spent much of his time planting gardens for his late wife, Betty Jean Lee. He is survived by his grandchildren, Paula Esparza, Sherry Lee, Michele Lee, Robert Lee, and Kora Varney; great-grandchildren, William, Aidan, Chase, Steven, Thomas, Levada, Neeka; and brother, Ralph Hayes. Services will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 6, at 1 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
