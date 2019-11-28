LIZANICH, Frank 98, of Brandon, Florida, passed away on November 24, 2019. Frank Lizanich was born in Footedale, PA in late September, 1921 to Helen and Frank Lizanich. He and his ten brothers and sisters grew up in Allison, PA. Frank's father was a coal miner, and his mother was a homemaker. Frank graduated from Redstone Township High School, Republic, PA in 1940. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, in the Provost Marshall's Office, part of the Military Police. In 1951, he married Natalie Kotch of Olyphant, PA. They raised three children in Rockaway, NJ. In 1952 Frank joined Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ as a technical assistant where he wired and assembled. He worked there more than two decades before retiring and moving to Brandon, FL in 1977. Frank is survived by many loving family members and friends, including his wife of 68 years, Natalie Lizanich, Brandon FL. Frank's three children include, Suzanne Lizanich-Aro and husband Karl Aro of Silver Spring, MD; Christine Bodine of Williams Bay, WI; and Lawrence Lizanich of Plant City, FL. Frank's surviving siblings include his brother, George Lizanich of Parma, OH; sister, Margaret Cramer of Grindstone, PA; and sister, Helen Garcia of Rahway, NJ. Frank's grandchildren include Ted Bodine of Chicago, IL; Steve Aro and wife, Krista Baron of (Wexford, PA; Caroline Aro of Silver Spring, MD; and Kassi Lizanich of Shelby Township, MI. Frank is survived by many treasured nieces and nephews who live across the country. Funeral service will be at 10 am on December 3, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church; visitation will be from 5-7 pm on December 2, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home, Brandon FL. Interment will be at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon FL. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be directed to the . www.StowersFH.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019