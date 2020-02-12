Guest Book View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Send Flowers Obituary

MARMAROSE, Frank Andrew left this earthly on life February 7, 2020, to enjoy the many gifts to be shared with his Lord and Savior. He has left behind a loving family, friends, and a community that appreciates what he has helped create. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 11, 1925 , Frank was the only son of Marie Turrell and Frank Angelo Marmarose. His father's early death required his mother and him to live with his grandmother, Marie (Muzzy) who was instrumental in helping his mother raise him. With a keen desire to get an education and be successful, he graduated from high school early and attended the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a dental degree. There he met Jeanne, his love of almost 73 years, and never looked back. After an exciting naval career of 25 years which took him and his family to both coasts and Taiwan, he retired as a captain with one eye looking forward to coming back to North Carolina, his home for 40 years. He developed myriad businesses including golf courses, subdivisions, apartments, and a cemetery, providing employment opportunities all with the idea of adding to a community that he grew to love. And this community loved him back. It has been said that he was a visionary, a kind man, never uttered an unkind word toward anyone. Until recently, Frank and Jeanne lived a full life of travel, adding almost every country to their list of destinations, cruising most every body of water, and truly enjoying their latest chapter for the last four years of residing in St. Petersburg, FL as a part of the Harbor Lights community. His new future will be looking over his beloved family to whom his generosity knew no bounds: his life partner, Jeanne; three daughters, Sandy Marquez (Ernie), Beverly Griffith (Dean), and Vicki Smith (Tom); and four grandchildren, Jillian (JJ), Jordan (Lindzee), Eli, and Casey. The crowning stars of his watch going forward are two great-grandchildren, Ansley Rose Dodson and Thomas Levi Smith. Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Jeanne, and is with her now. The many friends he has loved, some here, some to be joined in Heaven, will also have his attentive heart to oversee them. His generosity was even felt far beyond his family and friends. He was known to give to every charity that ever sent him a request. Please feel free to give in his honor to a . A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. A wonderful life has been lived; a wonderful man will be missed.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020

