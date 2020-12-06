MARTINEZ, Frank David 87, of Brandon, Florida, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020 joining his wife of 63 years Sylvia Rhea. Frank was a loving father to Michael and Kim Martinez. He was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge 2383 and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks. Memorial Service at Brandon Elks Lodge will be announced shortly. Frank will be laid the rest next to his beloved wife at South Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Serenity Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



