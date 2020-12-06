1/
Frank MARTINEZ
MARTINEZ, Frank David 87, of Brandon, Florida, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020 joining his wife of 63 years Sylvia Rhea. Frank was a loving father to Michael and Kim Martinez. He was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge 2383 and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks. Memorial Service at Brandon Elks Lodge will be announced shortly. Frank will be laid the rest next to his beloved wife at South Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Serenity Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
