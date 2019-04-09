McCONVILLE, Frank Matthew
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Matthew McConville.
age 73, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on March 19, 2019 from unexpected natural causes. He was born March 20, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Thomas Peter and Isabelle McConville. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Judy Garrett McConville; both parents; his son, Christopher; two brothers, Robert and Thomas; and brother-in-law, Denis Reen. He served in the U.S. Army, including one year in the Republic of Korea. After his military service, Frank started working in the computer business, which took him many places for education and jobs. He worked for the U.S. Navy (NIS) in Washington D.C. He moved to Florida where he worked for Polk County Public Schools, and later on for Anchor Glass and Publix. He later taught middle school, volunteered locally in after school tutoring and sports, and coached youth basketball for 25 years. He had a great passion for sports and loved discussing with anyone with the same interest. It was in these vocations where he enjoyed his greatest satisfaction. He also loved singing with the Sugar Timers, attending Mission Hill Church, and taking his many daily walks. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Reen; his brother, Ted McConville and wife, Lori; stepson, Patrick Garrett and wife, Terri; and stepdaughter, Gwen Garrett. Frank's memorial service will take place Thursday, April 11, at 3 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace. Interment will take place Friday, April 12, at 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019