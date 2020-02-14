MORRIS, Frank Lee Jr. 81, died Feb. 1, 2020 at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Tampa. A USAF airman during the Korean War, he was awarded the Purple Heart. Born in West Memphis, AR, he later worked as a longshoreman and trucker in Tampa. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma and son, Kelsie Williams. Survivors include Janis Fudge, Trenise Morris Payton; Denise, Anise, Frances and Frank Lee Morris III; and many grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. James House of Prayer, Tampa. Burial will be private. Ray Williams Funeral Home, Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020