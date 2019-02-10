Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Morris LOVE. View Sign

LOVE, Frank Morris



91 passed peacefully, Feb. 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Tampa, FL. He leaves behind two sons, Alex (Michele) and Evan (Elaine); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his dear and loyal friend of many years, Louise Wilborn.Morris attended Hillsborough High School, was a 3rd class petty officer on the USS Wyoming and graduated Cum Laude from Florida Southern College. He established Love & Associates, Inc., a manufacturer's representative firm and was a past president of the National Marine Representatives Association. Morris served as a delegate to the Florida Methodist Annual Conference for many years and served as a director of the Florida United Methodist Children's Home. He was a charter member of Forest Hills UMC and charter member of Van Dyke USM. He was a 32nd Mason and member of Hillsborough Lodge #25 F&AM. Morris was a lover of good food and fine wine. He was a Bailli of Chaine Des Rotisseurs as well as a member of the Tampa Culinary Society. His love of travel took him to all 50 states and to all seven continents. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A family graveside service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main St., Enterprise, FL 32725.





