BIANCO, Frank P.
|
88, of New Port Richey, passed on April 12, 2019. He is survived by Josephine, his wife since 1954; son, Frank (Maria); grandchildren, Ryan and Nicole; and grand-dog Bebe. A viewing will be held April 16, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, from 9 to 10:30 am and a funeral mass will follow at 11 am at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Thomas Aquinas Church or St Jude Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2019