RAMSDELL, Frank E. passed away June 2, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, TX, April 1, 1946, to Frank and Ruth. Frank was raised in Wilmington, MA and attended high school at Somerville Trade High School. He later went on to become a sheet metal mechanic at MITRE Corporation in Bedford, MA where he worked for 40 years. Frank was known as a strong, intelligent welder. He took his job seriously, worked extremely hard, and was an expert at his trade. He enjoyed and took pride in his deployments with MITRE to work overseas assisting all military branches. He has made many longtime treasured friendships that meant a lot to him and was awarded accommodations for his work overseas. Frank loved attending family members sporting events, usually being the loudest in the building. He was very sociable and loved animals. He was passionate about politics and the things he believed in. Merritt Funeral Home (352) 796-6699

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
