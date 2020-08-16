Frank SALADINO

SALADINO, Frank 85, passed peacefully August 13, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph and David Saladino; daughters, Diane Goosey, Lisa Silvia; son, Guy Saladino; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His wife of 65 years, Jennie Saladino passed just one week ago. He is also predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gloria Saladino. Frank was born and raised in Miami, lived in the Florida Keys, and later settled in Tampa. Frank will be remembered as a faithful husband and family man as well as honest and fair in all his business dealings. He loved and served his country in the Naval Reserves for nine years. Graveside service will be held at 9:30 am, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. To share thoughts and memories visit the Saladino Reunion on Facebook.



