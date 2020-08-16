1/1
Frank SALADINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALADINO, Frank 85, passed peacefully August 13, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph and David Saladino; daughters, Diane Goosey, Lisa Silvia; son, Guy Saladino; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His wife of 65 years, Jennie Saladino passed just one week ago. He is also predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gloria Saladino. Frank was born and raised in Miami, lived in the Florida Keys, and later settled in Tampa. Frank will be remembered as a faithful husband and family man as well as honest and fair in all his business dealings. He loved and served his country in the Naval Reserves for nine years. Graveside service will be held at 9:30 am, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. To share thoughts and memories visit the Saladino Reunion on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved