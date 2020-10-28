1/1
Frank Trotto
TROTTO, Frank Edward 92, of Temple Terrace, FL , formerly of Cambridge, MA., died Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home. He was a Retired Commander, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy, WW II Veteran. A professional registered Civil Engineer in several states he served a full and successful career with the U.S. Veterans Administration. His life demonstrated a complete commitment to the service of his Country, and dedication to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor J. Trotto. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Trimble, (Andrew, Leo, Jessie), and his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Amy, (Mary, Emily, and Claire). Funeral services will be at 11 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo, Florida. Words of comfort may be expressed at blountcurryterraceoaks.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
