VERNON, Frank Willard 66, was born on March 19, 1953 in Bradenton, Florida, and went to be with Jesus on February 9, 2020, at his home in Zephyrhills. He is survived by his brother, Laurence Vernon and two sisters, Jessie (Bobbie) Bearden and Mary Theresa Hiers. He is additionally survived by his three children and four stepchildren, Jennifer Boykin (Marty), Jason Chapman (Muriah), Joshua Vernon, Lance Hayes (Connie), Debbie Cox, Kathy Kuhns (Joe) and Kimberly Poe (Billy) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his beautiful wife, Barbara Jeanette Vernon; his sister, Maxine (Ken) Urquhart; brothers, Donald Vernon and Tommy (Linda) Vernon; and both parents, Donald Tanner Vernon and Mary Emma Brubaker Vernon. Frank was a long-time and masterful car salesman in the Tampa Bay Area. He spent the past 20 years in Dade City selling cars at Jim Browne GMC and Pasco Motors. Frank loved interacting and serving his customers. He was a lover of football, especially the Gators and the Bucs. Frank also thoroughly enjoyed time at the beach with family and saltwater fishing. He loved watching movies at home, cheering on his grandkids at sporting events, and walking his dog, Peyton. Frank was a Christian and often shared his faith with others. Services will be held at Heritage Baptist Church in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Thursday, February 13, with visitation beginning at 10 am and a service beginning at 12 pm. Following this time together, a burial service will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020