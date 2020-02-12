Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitfield Funeral Home 5008 Gall Boulevard Zephyrhills , FL 33541 (813)-783-9900 Visitation 10:00 AM Heritage Baptist Church Thonotosassa , FL View Map Service 12:00 PM Heritage Baptist Church Thonotosassa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VERNON, Frank Willard 66, was born on March 19, 1953 in Bradenton, Florida, and went to be with Jesus on February 9, 2020, at his home in Zephyrhills. He is survived by his brother, Laurence Vernon and two sisters, Jessie (Bobbie) Bearden and Mary Theresa Hiers. He is additionally survived by his three children and four stepchildren, Jennifer Boykin (Marty), Jason Chapman (Muriah), Joshua Vernon, Lance Hayes (Connie), Debbie Cox, Kathy Kuhns (Joe) and Kimberly Poe (Billy) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his beautiful wife, Barbara Jeanette Vernon; his sister, Maxine (Ken) Urquhart; brothers, Donald Vernon and Tommy (Linda) Vernon; and both parents, Donald Tanner Vernon and Mary Emma Brubaker Vernon. Frank was a long-time and masterful car salesman in the Tampa Bay Area. He spent the past 20 years in Dade City selling cars at Jim Browne GMC and Pasco Motors. Frank loved interacting and serving his customers. He was a lover of football, especially the Gators and the Bucs. Frank also thoroughly enjoyed time at the beach with family and saltwater fishing. He loved watching movies at home, cheering on his grandkids at sporting events, and walking his dog, Peyton. Frank was a Christian and often shared his faith with others. Services will be held at Heritage Baptist Church in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Thursday, February 13, with visitation beginning at 10 am and a service beginning at 12 pm. Following this time together, a burial service will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. Whitfield Funeral Home

VERNON, Frank Willard 66, was born on March 19, 1953 in Bradenton, Florida, and went to be with Jesus on February 9, 2020, at his home in Zephyrhills. He is survived by his brother, Laurence Vernon and two sisters, Jessie (Bobbie) Bearden and Mary Theresa Hiers. He is additionally survived by his three children and four stepchildren, Jennifer Boykin (Marty), Jason Chapman (Muriah), Joshua Vernon, Lance Hayes (Connie), Debbie Cox, Kathy Kuhns (Joe) and Kimberly Poe (Billy) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his beautiful wife, Barbara Jeanette Vernon; his sister, Maxine (Ken) Urquhart; brothers, Donald Vernon and Tommy (Linda) Vernon; and both parents, Donald Tanner Vernon and Mary Emma Brubaker Vernon. Frank was a long-time and masterful car salesman in the Tampa Bay Area. He spent the past 20 years in Dade City selling cars at Jim Browne GMC and Pasco Motors. Frank loved interacting and serving his customers. He was a lover of football, especially the Gators and the Bucs. Frank also thoroughly enjoyed time at the beach with family and saltwater fishing. He loved watching movies at home, cheering on his grandkids at sporting events, and walking his dog, Peyton. Frank was a Christian and often shared his faith with others. Services will be held at Heritage Baptist Church in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Thursday, February 13, with visitation beginning at 10 am and a service beginning at 12 pm. Following this time together, a burial service will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. Whitfield Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close