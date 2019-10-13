VIOLA , Frank 89, of Odessa, FL and formerly of Wexford, PA, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Annie Viola; children, Michael (Sharyn) Viola of New Port Richey, FL, Valerie Viola of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jennifer (John) Warrington of Kansas; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Viola Jr. Contributions may be made to the Florida Golf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or Suncoast Hospice, 164 W. Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Arrangements are by Simons Funeral Home, Inc. www.simonsfuneralhome.como
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019