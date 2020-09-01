Frank WATSON

WATSON, Frank P. 79, of New Port Richey, passed away August 18, 2020. Frank and his family moved to the New Port Richey in 1970 from Ypsilanti MI. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Olan and Rose Watson; his sister, Barbra; and his son, Dan. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Helen; son, Jon; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Hunter and Cole. In his earlier years, Frank worked in Detroit, MI for Allegheny Airlines, now U.S. Airlines. When in Florida he obtained his insurance license and eventually started Watson Insurance Inc. He later merged and became partner with Blackwell Insurance Inc. Frank became involved in WPLL when his son, Dan was eight years old for the next 35 years he umpired, became a manager for his beloved Tigers, was an officer and board member. Franks dream was to lead a team and play in the little league world series and represent Florida. Frank will be missed as a husband, father, grandfather and influence on our community. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to West Pasco Little League P.O. Box 1901, New Port Richey, Florida 34655.



