Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa , FL 33610
(813)-626-3161
Service
10:00 AM
Temple Terrace United Methodist
5030 East Busch Blvd.
Tampa , FL
Obituary

CRUMPTON, Frankie Beatrice passed away February 10, 2020. She was a loving mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She and her husband, Charles, founded Crumpton Welding Supply and Equipment in 1960. After he passed in 1990, she ran the company with her sons, Charles and James, and son-in-law, Lee. She and her husband were charter members of Temple Terrace United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women. She adored all of her family and enjoyed the times spent with them especially her weekly dinners with her grandchildren and great-grand-daughters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles and her daughter, Diane Clemens. She is survived by her sons, Charles Crumpton Jr. (Patty) and James Crumpton (Amy); son-in-law, Lee Clemens (Trish); her daughter, Carolyn Crumpton (Jerry Martinez); grandchildren, Christopher Meyer (Wendy), Claire Hudson (Ryan), Charles Crumpton III (Jade), Brandi Meyer, Morgan Clemens, Patrick Meyer (Sarah), Cameron Crumpton and Kelsey Crumpton; and great-grandchildren, Harper Hudson, Ella Meyer, Hunter Hudson, Henry Hudson, and Audrey Meyer. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Kolwak (Ronnie) and brother, Cato Jackson (Susan). She also leaves behind many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be 10 am, February 29, at Temple Terrace United Methodist, 5030 East Busch Blvd., Tampa, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Terrace United Methodist Church in her memory or to a .

