Frankie ERSKINE (1941 - 2019)
ERSKINE, Frankie 78, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was an Army Veteran and was stationed in Korea. Frank is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; daughter, Sherry Putman and her husband Hobbs; son, Frankie Erskine Jr.; five grandchildren, Shawn, Garrett, Kayleigh, Shylah, and Dalya; four brothers, Tex, Ted, Irvin, and Donald; five sisters, Betty, Patty, Elizabeth, Deborah, and Beverly; numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, November 19 at 2:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
