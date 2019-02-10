HENDRY, Franklin Mark
"FM" 51, of Tampa, passed away February 2, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Misty; son, Dylan Myers; sister, Kelly Hendry; brothers, Ward Hendry and David Hendry (Linleigh); stepmother, Barbara Hendry; stepsister, Alexis Hendry; stepbrother, Mike Hendry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dogs, Teddy (the Big Boy) and Rufus. FM was a Tampa native and went to Plant High School and graduated from Bayshore Christian. He played on several pool teams and enjoyed the outdoors, especially on the water. He was a proud member of the Tampa Bay Rough Riders for almost ten years and loved helping others. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 13, at 3 pm at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Rough Rider Clubhouse, 601 19th Street, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Portico Cafe affiliated with Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Please visit FM's online guestbook at:
