JAUDON, Frankye V.75, of St. Petersburg, FL, passedaway on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home. She earned a bachelor of arts degree. She was employed at St. Anthony's Hospital as a unit secretary and retired after 40 years of service. She was a member of Faith Memorial M. B. Church where she served on several auxiliaries. Survivors include one son, Lewis Jr. (Crenthia); one daughter, Tinnelle Jaudon- Wells (Provonjoe); four brothers, Alphonso Sr., Frank Jr., Raymond Sr., and Tony Sr.; four sisters, Lorraine, Loretta, Cinderella, and Valerie; her three grandchildren, Lewis III, Xavier, and Provonjoe Jr.; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 pm and Funeral Service Saturday at 11 am; both services will be held at Faith Memorial M.B. Church. Please sign the online guestbook at: