GRANGER, Frazier Oliver 88, passed away Monday August 31, 2020. He was born May 15, 1932 in Cottonwood, AL, graduated from Seminole Co. High in Donalsonville, GA in 1949 and was a graduate of the University of Maryland. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, in the Vietnam war while in the US Air Force and retired from both the Air Force and civil service under the US Army's Defense program. He was a munitions expert. He was of the Christian faith, and served in many community service areas-most recently as a member of the Elks Lodge of Brandon, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. G. and Jesse Miller Granger; his wife, Patsy N. Granger; brother, Charles Granger; stepson, Michael Ingersoll. He leaves his children, Greg D. Granger, Phyllis G. Cross, Connie I. Patrick; two grandsons, Shawn Cross, Jason Cross; two great-grandsons; six sisters' a brother; and a host of nephews and nieces. Interment will be private at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com