1/
Frazier GRANGER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frazier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANGER, Frazier Oliver 88, passed away Monday August 31, 2020. He was born May 15, 1932 in Cottonwood, AL, graduated from Seminole Co. High in Donalsonville, GA in 1949 and was a graduate of the University of Maryland. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, in the Vietnam war while in the US Air Force and retired from both the Air Force and civil service under the US Army's Defense program. He was a munitions expert. He was of the Christian faith, and served in many community service areas-most recently as a member of the Elks Lodge of Brandon, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. G. and Jesse Miller Granger; his wife, Patsy N. Granger; brother, Charles Granger; stepson, Michael Ingersoll. He leaves his children, Greg D. Granger, Phyllis G. Cross, Connie I. Patrick; two grandsons, Shawn Cross, Jason Cross; two great-grandsons; six sisters' a brother; and a host of nephews and nieces. Interment will be private at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved