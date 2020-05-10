ALSUP, Fred W. "Ricky" born April 24, 1953, in St. Petersburg, FL passed May 5, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Fred W. Alsup Sr. and Mrs. Edith L. Alsup, as well as his brother, Alan Alsup. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Y'Desha Alsup, Tallahassee, FL; Omar Y. Scott (Asiyah) Edison, NJ; sisters, Patti Alsup, Atlanta, GA; Dr. Peggy Alsup, Cape Cod, MA; grandchildren, Ibn O. Scott, St. Petersburg, FL; Kaisa L. Alsup, Edison, NJ; best friends, Wyvonnia McGee, St. Petersburg, FL; Mr. Tommy Tate, Ms. Jacquelyn Barnes, both of Tallahassee, FL; and Dr. Delores Alsup Smothers, Huntsville, AL; and other relatives and friends. Public viewing is Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home, 629 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304, from 12-6 pm. Graveside service is Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2 pm at the Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel and Memorial Parks, 2600 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Everyone must observe 6 feet social distancing regulations and wear a protective face mask or other appropriate face covering at all times.



