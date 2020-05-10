Fred ALSUP
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALSUP, Fred W. "Ricky" born April 24, 1953, in St. Petersburg, FL passed May 5, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Fred W. Alsup Sr. and Mrs. Edith L. Alsup, as well as his brother, Alan Alsup. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Y'Desha Alsup, Tallahassee, FL; Omar Y. Scott (Asiyah) Edison, NJ; sisters, Patti Alsup, Atlanta, GA; Dr. Peggy Alsup, Cape Cod, MA; grandchildren, Ibn O. Scott, St. Petersburg, FL; Kaisa L. Alsup, Edison, NJ; best friends, Wyvonnia McGee, St. Petersburg, FL; Mr. Tommy Tate, Ms. Jacquelyn Barnes, both of Tallahassee, FL; and Dr. Delores Alsup Smothers, Huntsville, AL; and other relatives and friends. Public viewing is Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home, 629 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304, from 12-6 pm. Graveside service is Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2 pm at the Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel and Memorial Parks, 2600 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Everyone must observe 6 feet social distancing regulations and wear a protective face mask or other appropriate face covering at all times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
12:00 - 6:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel and Memorial Parks
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Chapel & Memorial Parks
2600 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
(727) 577-0599
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
May 10, 2020
He was a great Godfather and I love him very much and I'm going to miss him you will always be in my heart pops I love you and forever
Mellisa Brown
May 7, 2020
Loris Difulio
Friend
May 6, 2020
Mr. Alsup was a joy to work with. I looked forward to his sessions where his wit and snark was unavoidable. Mr. Asup was goal oriented and focused. My last and favorite memory of him was disco dancing in our lobby together.
Even though I did not know him well, I am so grateful to have been in his path.
Rest in comfort Mr. Asup.
You will not be forgotten.
Jo Gewanter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved