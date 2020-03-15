Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred AMUNDRUD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AMUNDRUD, Fred H. born September 2, 1926, died March 11, 2020 at Bay Pines Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Fred spent many of his formative years in Washington State and California. He served in the US Army Infantry in World War II and later the Army Reserves. After WWII, he earned a Master's in Social Work from UC Berkeley. Fred moved to Pinellas County in 1961 and was a social worker for the Pinellas County Schools for over 25 years. Fred was an avid tennis player and a member of the St. Petersburg Tennis Club. He was also active in Sports Car Club of America. Fred is survived by his wife, Karen; his five children, Eric, Lise, Kip (Theresa), Jenny, and Thomas (Mayuko), and predeceased by his son, Rolf. His legacy continues through his seven grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Brent (Diane), Brooke, Chase, Elisa, Ange, and Eugene. We will celebrate his life March 16, 2 pm, at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. Instead of flowers, send donations to Family Promise of Pinellas County (

AMUNDRUD, Fred H. born September 2, 1926, died March 11, 2020 at Bay Pines Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Fred spent many of his formative years in Washington State and California. He served in the US Army Infantry in World War II and later the Army Reserves. After WWII, he earned a Master's in Social Work from UC Berkeley. Fred moved to Pinellas County in 1961 and was a social worker for the Pinellas County Schools for over 25 years. Fred was an avid tennis player and a member of the St. Petersburg Tennis Club. He was also active in Sports Car Club of America. Fred is survived by his wife, Karen; his five children, Eric, Lise, Kip (Theresa), Jenny, and Thomas (Mayuko), and predeceased by his son, Rolf. His legacy continues through his seven grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Brent (Diane), Brooke, Chase, Elisa, Ange, and Eugene. We will celebrate his life March 16, 2 pm, at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. Instead of flowers, send donations to Family Promise of Pinellas County ( www.fppinellas.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close