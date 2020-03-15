AMUNDRUD, Fred H. born September 2, 1926, died March 11, 2020 at Bay Pines Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Fred spent many of his formative years in Washington State and California. He served in the US Army Infantry in World War II and later the Army Reserves. After WWII, he earned a Master's in Social Work from UC Berkeley. Fred moved to Pinellas County in 1961 and was a social worker for the Pinellas County Schools for over 25 years. Fred was an avid tennis player and a member of the St. Petersburg Tennis Club. He was also active in Sports Car Club of America. Fred is survived by his wife, Karen; his five children, Eric, Lise, Kip (Theresa), Jenny, and Thomas (Mayuko), and predeceased by his son, Rolf. His legacy continues through his seven grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Brent (Diane), Brooke, Chase, Elisa, Ange, and Eugene. We will celebrate his life March 16, 2 pm, at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. Instead of flowers, send donations to Family Promise of Pinellas County (www.fppinellas.org)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020