FADIAL, Fred Myrofe 93, born May 26, 1926 in Ybor City, passed away August 4, 2019 after an extended illness. He was a life-long resident of Tampa and a 1944 graduate of Jefferson High School. Following his enlistment in the Army Air Corps during World War II, he attended the University of Flori-da. After several years with Sear's Department Store, he went into highway construction and partnered with three others to form Transportation Safety Contractors Inc. from which he retired. He served several years on the Board of Surfside Towers at Madeira Beach where he and the family spent their summers. He loved traveling, but cruising was his passion. Fred was predeceased by his first wife, Elsie Loraine Aman Fadial. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jane; daughter, Eugenia Lori Fadial; brother, Dr. John Murray (Jerusha) Fadial; nephew, Dr. John Murray (Beth) Fadial Jr. and his family; his nieces, Sabrina Fadial and Dr. Vanessa Fadial (Mark) Berry and family; several cousins, including a special cousin, Nadim Fadial; and close family friends, Dr. Tibor Kovaks and family, Terry Hannan; and step-grandchildren, Jacob and Randi Davis. Fred was generous with a big heart and was known by many as Papa, Grandpa Fred, or Uncle Fred and loved by all. The visitation will take place from 10-11 am, with funeral service to follow at 11 am, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The interment will follow the services in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu in flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice Green Team or to a . Please sign the online guestbook at: GardenofMemoriesTampa.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019