FREDERICK, Fred
73, transitioned February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. A native of St. Petersburg, FL. He was a graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1963 and received his Doctorate Degree from Villanova University. He was a member of Traveler`s Baptist Church. He is survived by sister, Ruby Shannon; other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, March 2, 11 am, Traveler`s Rest Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, March 1, 4-7 pm
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019