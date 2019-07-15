Fred H. MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred H. MOORE.
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOORE, Fred H.

92, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife, Virginia. Fred served his country in the Navy during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from his career with Teco after 31 years. Fred is survived by sons, David Moore, Doug Moore (Kim); grandsons, Austin (Brittany) Moore, Tyler Moore; great-granddaughter, Summer Moore; extended family and friends. A visitation will be held, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 16; a funeral service will be conducted 10 am, Wednesday, July 17, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 15, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details