MOORE, Fred H.
92, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife, Virginia. Fred served his country in the Navy during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from his career with Teco after 31 years. Fred is survived by sons, David Moore, Doug Moore (Kim); grandsons, Austin (Brittany) Moore, Tyler Moore; great-granddaughter, Summer Moore; extended family and friends. A visitation will be held, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 16; a funeral service will be conducted 10 am, Wednesday, July 17, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 15, 2019