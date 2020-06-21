Fred HART
HART, Fred J. 79, born in Chesapeake, Ohio, passed peacefully at home in Tampa, June 17, 2020. He attended Ohio University in Ironton, Ohio, and Cuyahoga College in Cleveland. He raised his family in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Cincinnati before moving to Tampa in 1980 to start a metal fabrication distribution company, Fred J. Hart Company Incorporated, with offices in Tampa and Sanford. Fred was a member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Alice (Gannon); three daughters, Lorena Ludovici (Joe) of, Tampa, Robin Hart of Brooksville, and Beth Hart of Herndon, VA; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Ashlyn, and JoJo Ludovici. Fred is the brother of twin, Betty (late Ronnie) Swann, Mary (John) Kazmierczak, the late Robert (Vivian) Hart, Paul (Beverly) Hart, Charles (late Judy) Hart, Irvin Hart, Dorothy (John) Santora; and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be officiated by nephew, Chaplain Colonel Robert Hart Jr. Arrangements by: Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
