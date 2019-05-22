McINTOSH, Fred I. Jr.



has gone to join his family with the Lord at the age of 92 on May 16, 2019. He was a true southern gentleman, a born Floridian from Largo/Live Oak, Florida. He was an Army veteran. He retired from Pinellas County Water Department where he worked as big machine operator. He liked to keep busy he enjoyed building things, keeping his yard, and helping anyone that needed a hand. Fred was a true friend to everyone. He really loved his dogs, and at one time he had nine; they were his best friends. He was a very loving family man. Fred is survived by five generations, his daughters, Frances Swindle, Lynda (John) Brogle; his son, Michael (Cindy) McIntosh; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; and his two brothers and two sisters. He is truly loved and will be missed by all. He will be greeted in Heaven by his wife, Lorene who passed in 1952, and his wife, Pauline of 64 years; along with his sons, Buddy and Smiley; three grandchildren; his parents; and his siblings. A visitation will held be on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 12:30-2 pm, with the service beginning at 2 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home. Flowers can be sent there or in lieu of flowers, your donations can be made to: BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support .org



Serenity Funeral Home



SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019