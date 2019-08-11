LAMPERT, Fred W. III "Bill" 71, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Wonderful father, loving husband, devoted son, caring brother, proud grandfather, and unselfish friend. Bill was a gifted orator and leader always eager to rise to the next challenge. He was born August 17, 1947 in EI Paso, Texas to parents, Fred Lampert II and Maxine Lampert. Growing up he was a gifted athlete and the principal's son. Through High School Bill was a real cowboy working on the feed lots of West Texas. Bill served bravely in the U.S. Marine Corp 1966 to 1972 with two tours in Vietnam. After returning home Bill lived in many states working in the corporate environment for U-Haul. Once finished with the corporate world Bill worked all over the Western Hemisphere running and delivering boats as a luxury yacht Captain. In 1999 Bill finally settled in Hernando County. Here he was a well known Commercial Realtor, active in the Hernando County Board of Realtors, past President of Hernando County Habitat for Humanity, Lifetime Member of VFW Hernando Beach Post 9236 and past Board Member of the Veterans' Heat Factory. He is survived by his wife, Alice Mullins; son, Sean Bradley; daughter-in-law, Julie Bradley; granddaughters, Ryan Bradley and Riley Bradley; sister, Susan Eastman; brother-in-law, Pete Eastman; niece, Erin Dominguez; as well as extended family and many friends. Celebration of Life will take place at 1 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Florida 34606. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Veterans' Heat Factory. www.veteransheatfactory.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019