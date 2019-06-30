|
MOULD, Fred
82, after a long battle with bone marrow cancer joined his Savior June 20, 2019. Fred co-founded and co-owned Florida Industrial Trucks, Inc., a successful materials handling company. Fred is predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by seven daughters; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at St. Alfred's Episcopal Church, Palm Harbor, FL July 6, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019