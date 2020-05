Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Fred's life story with friends and family

Share Fred's life story with friends and family

NELSON, Fred Jr. 59, of Weeki Wachee, died April 24, 2020. Formerly of Clair-Mel City, he is survived by his children, Corey and Casey and niece, Donna. Pinecrest FH



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store