NEWSOME, Fred
87, of St. Petersburg, passed July 18, 2019. He is survived by two sons, James and Ray Newsome; three daughters, Louella Walker, Rosa Lee Newsome and Rita (Artemus) Graham; two brothers, Percy and Robert Newsome; three sisters, Johnnie Pearl Johnson, Katie Mae Jackson and Mary L. Byrd; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Funeral, Saturday, July 27, 11 am, at First Mount Zion MBC. Viewing, Friday, July 26, 5-7 pm, at:
Davis and Davis Funeral Services (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019