WHEELER, Fred Russell
82, of Plant City, FL, passed Feb. 15, 2019. A native of Antioch, TN. He was the son of the late Ollie and Dorothy Wheeler. Survivors wife, Norma Wheeler; children, Vickie (Jon) Oliva, Fred Russell; siblings, Richard (Jackie) Wheeler, Barbara Miller, sister-in-law, Sylvia (Tyler) Todd; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Ron Thomas Wheeler; siblings, Diane Wells and Eddie. Fred retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office after 32 years, he was a member of the Florida Game Commission for eight years. Fred was of the Baptist faith. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Plant City, FL 33563, from 5-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, Hopewell Baptist Church, 6001 South County Road 39 Plant City, FL 33567. Online condolences for the family may be left at:
www.haught.care.
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019