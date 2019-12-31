Fred Tetlow

Obituary
TETLOW, Fred J. 92, passed away on December 28, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Fred was born on June 18, 1927 to the late William and Maude (Firth) Tetlow in Washingtonville, OH. Fred was a general contractor and was a member of the North Tampa Sertoma Club and the American Legion Posts 111 and 147. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; as well as two brothers and six sisters. Fred is survived by his son, David Tetlow (Lynn); daughters, Sandra Tritt (John) and Lori Wiggins (Bill); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nephews and nieces. A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am, at Gonzalez Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am, with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the VA Hospital or the American Legion. Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 31, 2019
