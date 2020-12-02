1/1
Fred WALKER
WALKER, Fred "Alex" 78, of Lithia, Florida, peacefully passed away on November 27, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Alex was born in Newnan, Georgia and spent most of those years in Albany, Georgia. Next, he moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, one of the many places he would call home. And then back to Georgia before he found his final home in Lithia, Florida. He was a career salesman and was truly gifted in his field. Anyone who met Alex was graced with his storytelling ability, kind and generous spirit, and true enthusiasm. He loved his wife, family, parish, sporting events, and weekend getaways to Disney with his wife, Donna. He loved to tell stories and share about his amazing family. He wouldn't miss a Rays game and couldn't wait to talk Michigan football. Fred was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by his loving family: His wife, Donna Walker; his five children, Fred Walker (Milena), Trent Walker (Lyn), Troy Walker (Christy), Heath Walker (Tracey), Alice Orr (Andy); and stepchildren, TJ Brown and Katie Vandegrift (Grayson); his grandchildren, Elise Sizemore (Matt), Isabel, Natalija, Samantha, Cam, Ian, Alex, Garrett and Jackson; and his great-granddaughter, Lucy Sizemore. Alex will have the chance to reunite with his father and mother, Fred and Ruth; sister, Alice; late wife, Melissa, and other family members that preceded him in death. Fred Alexander Walker, April 7, 1942 to November 27, 2020. Rest in peace faithful servant. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to LifePath hospice www.chaptershealth.org in Alex's name.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
