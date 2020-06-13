Fred YOUNG III
YOUNG III, Fred Charles was born May 31, 1949, and died May 31, 2020. Beloved husband and father, he was also a proud marine and Vietnam veteran. He was loved by so many, and will be missed by all. He will be given a hero's ceremony June 19, 2020 at the national cemetery in Bushnell, and a celebration of life get together will be held June 20, 2020 in Darby, home to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Vietnam veterans memorial in Washington DC.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
